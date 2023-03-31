DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday suspended the license of a Spencer, Iowa, lawyer who forged a client's name on a guilty plea.

The court found Scott Johnson in violation of numerous violations involving six clients that included forgery and neglect of cases. The court suspended Johnson's license indefinitely with no possibility for reinstatement for three years.

After forging his client's name on a guilty plea, Johnson had filed the plea on his client's behalf without notifying him, resulting in his client's conviction. The state later agreed to dismiss the case.

In other cases, Johnson did not update clients on their cases, in some cases failing to appear for hearings and missing filing deadlines. In one instance, he did not show up for trial in a client's divorce case and never responded to the judge who attempted to contact him about his absence.