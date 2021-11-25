 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ireton man charged with vehicular homicide, operating under the influence, for Thanksgiving 2020 crash

  • 0

LE MARS, Iowa -- An Ireton, Iowa, man was arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from a fatal motorhome rollover in Plymouth County last Thanksgiving.

Chad Vlotho, 51, was arrested in Sioux County and transported to the Plymouth County Jail, where he was booked on charges of vehicular homicide -- operating under the influence and first-offense operating while intoxicated. His bond was set at $30,000.

He is charged with driving a motor home that crashed at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26 near the intersection of County Road L-12 and Quest Avenue near Remsen. The vehicle was traveling north when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and rolled several times.

Jace VanDenBerg, 23, of Ireton died in the crash. Five others were injured.

Crime stock, police stock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands demonstrate in Madrid to call out violence against women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News