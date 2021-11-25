Ireton man charged with vehicular homicide, operating under the influence, for Thanksgiving 2020 crash

LE MARS, Iowa -- An Ireton, Iowa, man was arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from a fatal motorhome rollover in Plymouth County last Thanksgiving.

Chad Vlotho, 51, was arrested in Sioux County and transported to the Plymouth County Jail, where he was booked on charges of vehicular homicide -- operating under the influence and first-offense operating while intoxicated. His bond was set at $30,000.

He is charged with driving a motor home that crashed at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26 near the intersection of County Road L-12 and Quest Avenue near Remsen. The vehicle was traveling north when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and rolled several times.

Jace VanDenBerg, 23, of Ireton died in the crash. Five others were injured.

