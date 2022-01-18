Ireton man pleads not guilty of vehicular homicide

LE MARS, Iowa -- An Ireton, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of charges stemming from a fatal Thanksgiving 2020 motorhome rollover in Plymouth County.
Chad Vlotho, 51, entered his written plea Tuesday in Plymouth County District Court to charges of vehicular homicide -- operating under the influence and first-offense operating while intoxicated.
He is charged with driving a motor home that crashed at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 2020, near the intersection of County Road L-12 and Quest Avenue near Remsen. The vehicle was traveling north when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and rolled several times. Law enforcement officers at the scene found open alcoholic beverage containers inside the vehicle. Other passengers told authorities Vlotho was the driver, and a blood sample obtained from Vlotho showed his blood-alcohol concentration was .224 percent, nearly three times the legal limit, according to court documents.
Jace VanDenBerg, 23, of Ireton died in the crash. Five others were injured.