 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson man arrested after chase in stolen pickup
0 Comments

Jackson man arrested after chase in stolen pickup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police arrested a Jackson, Nebraska, man early Monday after a chase involving a stolen pickup truck.

Joseph Watts mugshot

Watts

Joseph Watts, 29, was apprehended at 12:47 a.m. at Hamilton Boulevard and West 19th Street, near the site where a stolen Toyota Tacoma was recovered after eluding officers in a pursuit.

Police spotted the pickup, which was stolen in South Dakota, near 300 Wesley Parkway, where the pursuit began. According to court documents, Watts matched the description of the suspect who stole the pickup. When arrested, Watts had a small bag of methamphetamine in his pocket.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, eluding and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Building collapses into floodwaters in China

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News