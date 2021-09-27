Jackson man arrested after chase in stolen pickup

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police arrested a Jackson, Nebraska, man early Monday after a chase involving a stolen pickup truck.

Joseph Watts, 29, was apprehended at 12:47 a.m. at Hamilton Boulevard and West 19th Street, near the site where a stolen Toyota Tacoma was recovered after eluding officers in a pursuit.

Police spotted the pickup, which was stolen in South Dakota, near 300 Wesley Parkway, where the pursuit began. According to court documents, Watts matched the description of the suspect who stole the pickup. When arrested, Watts had a small bag of methamphetamine in his pocket.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, eluding and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.