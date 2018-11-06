Try 1 month for 99¢

DAKOTA CITY -- A Jackson, Nebraska, man arrested after police searched his residence for a missing person has pleaded not guilty to drug charges.

James Shaughnessy, 31, on Monday waived his appearance for arraignment and entered a written plea in Dakota County District Court to charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shaughnessy was arrested Aug. 22 after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence at 1258 Highway 12 in Jackson. Authorities were looking for Joshua Johnston-Lampe, also known as "Shady," who had been reported missing in 2017. Police believed Johnston-Lampe may have been buried on the property.

No body was reported found, but Dakota County Sheriff's deputies serving the search warrants found methamphetamine and a glass pipe inside the home. According to court documents, Shaughnessy told deputies the meth belonged to him.

