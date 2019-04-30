DAKOTA CITY -- A Jackson, Nebraska, man who was arrested on drug charges after police searched his property for a missing person was sentenced to jail Tuesday.
James Shaughnessy, 32, pleaded guilty in Dakota County District Court to attempted possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and given credit for 29 days already spent in custody. He was fined $1,000.
A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Shaughnessy was arrested Aug. 22 after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence at 1258 Highway 12 in Jackson. Authorities were looking for Joshua Johnston-Lampe, who had been reported missing in 2017. Police believed Johnston-Lampe may have been buried on the property.
No body was reported found, but Dakota County Sheriff's deputies serving the search warrants found methamphetamine and a glass pipe inside the home.