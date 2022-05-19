 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson resident sentenced to jail for financially exploiting his dad

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Jackson, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to jail for taking more than $20,000 of his father's money while serving as conservator of his property.

Doug Janssen, 50, was sentenced Tuesday in Madison County District Court in Norfolk to 90 days in jail and two years' probation. Janssen had pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. His jail time could be waived if he successfully completes his probation.

According to a Nebraska Attorney General's Office news release, Janssen was conservator of his father's property while his father was a resident of the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Norfolk. Between September 2015 and December 2018, Janssen converted $20,252 of his father's money and credit for his own use. Janssen has repaid the money, which will go toward his father's last expenses.

