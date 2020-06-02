Jensen chosen as S.D. Supreme Court chief justice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE, S.D. -- The South Dakota Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that Justice Steven Jensen has been selected to serve as the court's next chief justice.

Appointed to the court in 2017, Jensen, of Dakota Dunes, was chosen by the other justices.

Jensen will assume the office upon the retirement of Chief Justice David Gilbertson in January.

"We need no reminder today that we continue to face challenges ahead, but I am truly looking forward to serving the people of South Dakota as chief justice," Jensen said in a news release. "I am grateful to Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who leaves the court system in a strong position. I can only hope to carry on his legacy of innovation and dedication to a strong and independent judiciary that provides invaluable services to our citizens."

A Wakonda, South Dakota, native, Jensen received his undergraduate degree from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1985 and his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1988. He worked in private practice until he was named a circuit court judge in 2003. He and his wife, Sue, have three children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.