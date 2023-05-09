HARTINGTON, Neb. — A man charged with killing four Laurel, Nebraska, residents last summer and setting fire to their homes has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Jason Jones on Monday waived his right to appear in person for a May 22 arraignment and instead asked the court to enter written pleas of not guilty to four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson.

Jones, 43, of Laurel, is charged in Cedar County District Court with the shooting deaths of Michele Ebeling, 53, in her home and Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in their home and setting both houses on fire.

District Judge Bryan Meismer had yet to enter Jones' pleas by mid morning Tuesday or set dates for a trial or other hearings.

Prosecutors in January filed notice they would seek the death penalty if Jones is found guilty of first-degree murder. His arraignment was delayed while his attorney challenged the constitutionality of Nebraska's death penalty statute. Meismer in March denied that challenge, clearing the way for the case to proceed to arraignment.

Authorities responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 4 at 209 Elm St., where they found Ebeling’s body with two gunshot wounds. A second fire at the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. was reported soon after, and responders found the bodies of the three family members, all with gunshot wounds.

Jones, who lived across the street from Ebeling, was arrested without incident at his home about 24 hours later and airlifted to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns. He’s being held without bond at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

Investigators found empty .44-caliber shell casings near Ebeling’s body and a Ruger handgun registered to Jones, plus credit card receipts for gas and gas cans, in the Twiford home.

Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones, told investigators she had arrived home from work minutes before seeing her badly burned husband emerge from Ebeling’s home after the fire was spotted. She helped him into their home and put away his .44-caliber handgun, which he had been carrying.

Carrie Jones, 44, was arrested Dec. 16 and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony. She is accused of aiding and abetting the death of Gene Twiford, whom she told investigators had verbally harassed her for several years.

She is scheduled to be arraigned May 22 and remains in custody on a $1 million bond.