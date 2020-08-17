Judge allows attorney to withdraw; Dakota County murder suspect to represent himself

Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the Nov. 1, 2016, death of Kraig Kubik. Surber is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm and dismembering the body.

The case has been halted twice while Surber, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms, underwent treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial. Meismer in January had ruled Surber competent.

On at least three occasions while doctors were treating Surber, prosecutors have asked for a judge's order to forcefully administer medication to Surber, who has periodically refused to voluntarily do so.

Most recently, Surber's trial was to begin in May but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it would pose for court officials to comply with Nebraska restrictions -- since lifted -- that limited the number of people allowed to gather publicly. The court is still taking steps to meet social distancing guidelines as it prepares to call dozens of county residents to report for jury selection in the case.