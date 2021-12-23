Judge declines to recuse himself from Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A judge has declined a request from attorneys representing a 17-year-old accused of a fatal Sioux City shooting to recuse himself from the case because of statements he made in a previous ruling.

Public defender Joseph Reedy on Wednesday asked District Judge Jeffrey Poulson to remove himself from presiding over the jury trial of Dwight Evans, who is charged with first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the May 1 shooting of Martez Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar. Evans' trial is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Woodbury County District Court.

Reedy raised concerns about Poulson's statements in an October ruling in which he denied a defense request to transfer Evans' case to juvenile court. In particular, Reedy took issue with Poulson's agreement with a state report that said "there are some offenses that, by their very nature, separate adult behavior from that of children."

"Judge Poulson additionally stated in the same order that transfer to juvenile court 'would be an inappropriate and unjust response to the alleged brutal murder in cold blood in a gang-related shooting,'" Reedy wrote.

Reedy said those comments were contrary to the Iowa Supreme Court's position, through a series of rulings, that certain factors can decrease a juvenile's culpability in crimes. Reedy said he was afraid that, if jurors find Evans guilty, Poulson may not be able to apply special sentencing rules that treat juveniles different from adults.

Poulson issued his denial for recusal an hour after Reedy filed his request, saying he understands the special sentencing rules for crimes committed by juveniles.

"The court has no predisposition as to what sentence would be appropriate or what charge the sentence would be imposed upon. The court sees no basis for the allegation that it cannot give the defendant a fair and impartial trial," Poulson wrote.

Evans, who turned 17 three days before the shooting, could face a sentence of life in prison if found guilty of first-degree murder. He's charged with shooting Harrison once in the flank, then standing over him and firing a shot into his chest while Harrison fought with Lawrence Canady outside the bar at 1427 W. Third St.

According to court documents, Evans and Canady were armed and waiting for Harrison outside the bar. When Harrison's girlfriend arrived to pick him, Canady punched her in the face, causing the fight that preceded the shooting.

Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Evans was arrested hours after the shooting. His attorneys have filed notice that he will rely on a defense of self-defense and/or defense of others. On Tuesday, they filed notice of an additional intoxication defense.

Canady, 21, of Sioux City, also was charged with first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault. A Woodbury County jury last week found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter as well as willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault. He's scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.