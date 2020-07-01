Judge denies bond reduction for Sioux City murder suspect with COVID-19

Davis, 24, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment and is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 27.

Solberg had made an identical bond reduction request two weeks ago, saying that Davis, who at that time had tested negative for COVID-19, has asthma and the coronavirus created a risk to his health while in jail. Deck denied that request.

Davis testified Tuesday that on June 24 he began to have muscle aches, headaches and felt feverish -- all common COVID-19 symptoms. He was tested for the virus later that day, and was told on Friday that he had tested positive.

Davis said Tuesday he still had those symptoms and had lost his senses of smell and taste, though a nurse testified that at wellness checks conducted twice daily since his diagnosis, he reported no complaints.