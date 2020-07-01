Judge denies bond reduction for Sioux City murder suspect with COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- A judge on Wednesday denied a defense request to reduce the bond for an inmate charged with killing a 19-month-old girl so he could receive medical treatment for COVID-19.
District Judge Tod Deck said in a one-page ruling that Tayvon Davis' bond should remain at $200,000 to ensure his appearance at future court hearings and to protect the community.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg said Davis needs access to better medical care than what can be provided at the Woodbury County Jail. She asked that his bond be reduced to $50,000, enabling him to bond out of jail by posting 10 percent, or $5,000, an amount his mother, who lives in Texas, said she would be able to post so that he could be released to live with his aunt in Sioux City.
"The jail just isn't equipped to be a medical treatment place for this disease," Solberg said during a Tuesday hearing in Woodbury County District Court.
Davis still may bond out of jail by paying a 15 percent cash deposit, or $30,000, to the clerk of court.
Davis, 24, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment and is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 27.
Solberg had made an identical bond reduction request two weeks ago, saying that Davis, who at that time had tested negative for COVID-19, has asthma and the coronavirus created a risk to his health while in jail. Deck denied that request.
Davis testified Tuesday that on June 24 he began to have muscle aches, headaches and felt feverish -- all common COVID-19 symptoms. He was tested for the virus later that day, and was told on Friday that he had tested positive.
Davis said Tuesday he still had those symptoms and had lost his senses of smell and taste, though a nurse testified that at wellness checks conducted twice daily since his diagnosis, he reported no complaints.
Deck heard conflicting testimony about whether Davis had been informed he could receive Tylenol to alleviate his symptoms and whether he had filed a request for an inhaler. At the conclusion of Tuesday's hearing Deck said, "I'm a lot less impressed with the jail's response than at the last hearing," referring to a jail sergeant's testimony about safety precautions the jail had taken to reduce the COVID-19 risk to inmates.
As of Tuesday, the nurse said, seven inmates were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Two others were awaiting test results.
Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive. She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.
An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other "intentionally inflicted injuries." Her death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from multiple blunt-force injuries.
The autopsy also revealed previous fractures to the girl's vertebrae and several ribs, and the child's brain and eyes also showed evidence of ongoing abuse.
Davis was arrested in November. In February, Deck lowered his bond to $200,000 after Solberg had argued that his initial $1 million bond was excessive. She had sought a reduction to $50,000 at that time.
