HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A judge has ruled that prosecutors may use evidence of other potential sexual assaults against the former Randolph, Nebraska, mayor.
District Judge Paul Vaughan denied a defense motion to prohibit the use of statements by the alleged victim of other acts she says were committed by Dwayne Schutt.
Schutt has pleaded not guilty in Cedar County District Court to four counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse.
Schutt, 63, is accused of touching a girl, who was 14 years old or younger, from about Aug. 18, 2011, to May 17, 2013. In one incident, according to court documents, Schutt laid on top of the girl, tried to take her clothes off and touched her. He was arrested in July 2017 during his second four-year term as mayor. He lost his bid for re-election in November.
Vaughan ruled Friday that the prosecution can present evidence of other acts Schutt may have committed in relation to a sexual assault upon the alleged victim at other locations than those described in the charges currently filed. However, Vaughan ruled that the victim would not be able to testify about things she did not have a clear memory about, citing a deposition in which the victim wasn't sure if some of the acts actually happened or if they were something she dreamed.
Vaughan also ruled that the prosecution would not be able to use the contents of a cell phone Schutt turned in to investigators as evidence. There was no proof that Schutt owned the phone at the time the evidence the state wanted to introduce was downloaded onto the phone, Vaughan said.