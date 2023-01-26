Judge denies King's motion to reduce damage award

SIOUX CITY — A federal judge has denied a request made by Steve King's attorneys to reduce the amount of damages a jury ordered the former U.S. congressman's campaign to pay for using a copyrighted photo in the Success Kid meme without the owner's permission in a 2020 fundraising ad.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams also denied a motion by the photo's owner to amend the judgment and find King liable for his King for Congress campaign's copyright infringement.

In denying King's motion, Williams said the jury was not given instructions it could reduce damages to as low as $200, and King's lawyers didn't object to the lack of the instruction during the trial, effectively waiving any argument that jurors should have been told they could award a lower damage amount.

"... there is no guarantee the jury would have reduced the award below $750, let alone to $200," Williams wrote.

After a four-day trial in federal court in Sioux City in November, jurors ordered King for Congress to pay $750 in damages to Laney Griner, finding the campaign had infringed upon the Florida woman's copyright when using the photo of her son Sam in the Success Kid meme, so-called because the picture of the then-toddler captured him with a determined look on his face and a fistful of sand raised in a triumphant motion. Griner sought $150,000 in damages.

The ad was posted on a Republican fundraising site as King, a Republican from Kiron, Iowa, was running for re-election. He later lost in the primary to Randy Feenstra, who won the seat in the November election.

Though the ad was taken down from the fundraising site and King's Facebook and campaign pages hours later after Griner demanded its removal, she later sued King and his campaign for copyright infringement, and her son sued for invasion of privacy.

Jurors determined King for Congress did infringe on the copyright, but did so unknowingly, and awarded Laney Griner the statutory minimum $750. The jury determined King himself did not infringe upon Griner's copyright and also found in Sam Griner's claim for invasion of privacy that King for Congress did not use the photo without his consent, though Griner and his mother both testified no one from the campaign had sought their permission to use it.

After the trial, King's lawyers filed a motion to reduce the amount to $200 because the jury found the infringement was committed unknowingly.

Griner's attorney also filed a post-trial motion, asking Williams to amend the judgment to find King was liable for the copyright infringement of his campaign committee. Griner's attorney argued trial evidence proved King for Congress was acting on King's behalf, making him liable for infringement, too.

King testified at trial he was unaware of the photo's use, and Williams said in his ruling denying Griner's motion that King's son and campaign manager, Jeff King, also testified to the separation of King from his campaign committee. Williams said it was a reasonable finding by jurors that King was not involved in fundraising decisions, though another jury could reasonably find otherwise.

King has appealed the jury's judgment to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.