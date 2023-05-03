HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A judge has denied a request to dismiss charges against a Laurel, Nebraska, woman charged in the death one of four people killed in a quadruple homicide.

District Judge Bryan Meismer ruled on Tuesday that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence at Carrie Jones' preliminary hearing to justify the case proceeding to trial and denied her plea in abatement to dismiss charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting death of Gene Twiford.

Jones, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned May 22 in Cedar County District Court.

Her attorneys had argued prosecutors failed to establish probable cause that Jones aided and abetted her husband, Jason Jones, who also is charged with killing Twiford and three others.

At that February hearing, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator testified Jones told him Twiford had verbally harassed her for three years. The day before the shooting, Jones pointed a loaded handgun at her husband, then held a knife to his throat and told him he needed to stand up for her and end the harassment. She told the investigator she didn't tell her husband to kill Twiford, but did say she’d do it if he didn’t.

Hours later, Twiford, 86, was found shot to death, along with his wife, Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in their burning home at 503 Elm St. in Laurel.

Jason Jones, 43, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. He’s accused of shooting the Twifords and also Michele Ebeling, 53, who lived across the street from the Jones' home. He's also charged with setting fire to both homes in the early morning hours of Aug. 4.

Badly burned, Jones stumbled into his home that morning with his wife's assistance and stayed there until he was arrested the next day and taken to a Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital for treatment of his burns. Carrie Jones was arrested Dec. 16 and remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Jason Jones also is scheduled to be arraigned May 22. He is being held without bond at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

Prosecutors have filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Jason Jones if he’s found guilty of first-degree murder, and Meismer earlier this year dismissed a defense motion to quash portions of Nebraska’s death penalty statute on arguments they’re unconstitutional.