Judge denies motion to suppress Sioux County murder suspect's statements

Defense attorney Brendan Kelly had said in his motion to suppress that because Winterfeld was intoxicated, his ability to knowingly and voluntarily consent to questioning after he was taken into custody was impaired.

Tott ruled that evidence presented at a July hearing showed that after Winterfeld was transported to the Hawarden Police Department for questioning, he was read his rights. It was clear, Tott said, that Winterfeld was alert and able to give meaningful answers to the deputies' questions.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed.

According to court documents, Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22-caliber revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.

The three in the house had been drinking beer and Black Velvet whisky throughout the day prior to the shooting, court documents said.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Winterfeld would face an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.