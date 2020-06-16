Judge denies murder suspect's bond reduction request

In the past week, the jail has had 14 inmates test positive for COVID-19, and Woodbury County Sheriff's Sgt. Randy Uhl testified Tuesday that 12 of them remain in custody, isolated from other inmates.

Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins said that when he was booked into the jail in November, Davis did not indicate on a medical questionnaire that he had asthma. She countered that he's safer in custody than if he were living in the community and potentially having contact with others who may have been exposed to the virus.

In February, Deck lowered Davis' bond to $200,000 after Solberg had argued that his initial $1 million bond was excessive. She had sought a reduction to $50,000 at that time.

Davis still may bond out of jail by paying a 15 percent cash deposit, or $30,000, to the clerk of court.

Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive. She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.

An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other "intentionally inflicted injuries." Her death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from multiple blunt-force injuries.

The autopsy also revealed previous fractures to the girl's vertebrae and several ribs, and the child's brain and eyes also showed evidence of ongoing abuse.

