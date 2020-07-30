Judge denies request to move teen's murder trial from Monona County

ONAWA, Iowa -- A judge has denied an Onawa teenager's request that his murder and sexual abuse trials be moved from Monona County.
Media publicity the cases have generated thus far is not so extensive as to prejudice potential jurors called for either of Jay Lee Neubaum's trials, District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer said, and Neubaum's lawyer cited no specific instances of media reports that would create bias against him.
"... the court believes that an impartial jury can be seated in Monona County," Hoffmeyer said in an eight-page ruling filed Wednesday in Monona County District Court.
To aid in jury selection, Hoffmeyer granted public defender Laury Lau's request to send a questionnaire to potential jurors to determine how much they know about the case. Hoffmeyer said Lau could renew her request for a change of venue if questionnaire results indicate the jury pool is biased against Neubaum.
Neubaum, 17, is currently scheduled to stand trial in October for first-degree murder for the Jan. 31 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton, Iowa. In a separate case, Neubaum faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Lau filed her change of venue request in June, saying that numerous media reports on both cases would prevent Neubaum from receiving a fair trial in Monona County because potential jurors likely will have heard details about the cases that could impact their impartiality.
Neabaum also has a large number of relatives in the county, Lau said, though she acknowledged during a July 17 hearing that that may be to his advantage.
According to court documents, Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.
Neubaum is accused of sexually assaulting the girls, who ranged in age from 13 to 16, from September through March in Mapleton. Neubaum repeatedly denied the accusations during an interview with investigators.
Lau is seeking separate trials for each of the 10 sexual abuse charges he faces. If Neubaum is tried for all counts during one trial, he could be prejudiced if jurors hear evidence that's inadmissible in one count being introduced in an effort to prove another count, Lau said in her motion to sever. District Judge Jeffrey Poulson conducted a hearing on the matter Monday and has yet to issue a ruling.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Neubaum would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Each count of sexual abuse carries a 10-year prison sentence. Because he is a minor, the sentencing judge could have discretion to impose shorter sentences.
