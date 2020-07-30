Judge denies request to move teen's murder trial from Monona County

Lau filed her change of venue request in June, saying that numerous media reports on both cases would prevent Neubaum from receiving a fair trial in Monona County because potential jurors likely will have heard details about the cases that could impact their impartiality.

Neabaum also has a large number of relatives in the county, Lau said, though she acknowledged during a July 17 hearing that that may be to his advantage.

According to court documents, Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.

Neubaum is accused of sexually assaulting the girls, who ranged in age from 13 to 16, from September through March in Mapleton. Neubaum repeatedly denied the accusations during an interview with investigators.

Lau is seeking separate trials for each of the 10 sexual abuse charges he faces. If Neubaum is tried for all counts during one trial, he could be prejudiced if jurors hear evidence that's inadmissible in one count being introduced in an effort to prove another count, Lau said in her motion to sever. District Judge Jeffrey Poulson conducted a hearing on the matter Monday and has yet to issue a ruling.