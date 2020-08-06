Judge dismissed Nunes' lawsuit over magazine story about Sibley dairy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge has dismissed a California congressman's $77.5 million lawsuit filed over an Esquire magazine story about the family's Sibley, Iowa, dairy farm.

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., failed to show that statements in the story defamed him, District Judge C.J. Williams said, and some of the statements Nunes objected to referred to his family, not Nunes personally.

"... none of the statements identified in plaintiff's amended complaint plausibly support a defamation claim," Williams wrote in his 48-page decision, filed Wednesday.

Nunes had sued the story's author, Ryan Lizza, and Esquire publisher Hearst Magazines in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. Nunes had objected to 11 statements in Lizza's story, titled "Devin Nunes's Family Farm is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret" and published in Esquire in September 2018.

The story focused on Nunes' parents, brother and other relatives who have lived and operated NuStar Farms in Sibley for more than a decade after moving from Tulare, California. Nunes has often talked about his roots to his family's California dairy farms. Lizza claimed Nunes and his family have kept the move from California to Sibley a secret.