HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A judge has denied a defense motion to quash the state's intention to seek the death penalty against a man charged with killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska.

Dismissing the motion, District Judge Bryan Meismer ruled against defense arguments that sections of Nebraska's death penalty statute are unconstitutional, saying the law's constitutionality has been upheld in past rulings.

"At this time, the court finds that the defendant has failed to meet their burden of proof that no set of circumstances exists under which the death penalty statutes would be invalid or that the law is unconstitutional in all of its applications. Each of the grounds presented by the defendant have previously been addressed by the Nebraska Supreme Court," Meismer wrote in his ruling, filed Thursday.

With the issue decided, Meismer scheduled Jason Jones' arraignment for May 22 in Cedar County District Court.

Jones, 43, of Laurel, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. He’s accused of the Aug. 4 shooting deaths of Michele Ebeling, 53, in her home and Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in their home and setting both houses on fire.

Prosecutors in January filed notice they would seek the death penalty if Jones is found guilty of first-degree murder. Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O'Brien said he would seek to prove aggravating circumstances that Jones committed a homicide at the same time he committed other homicides and also committed a homicide to conceal the commission of a crime of burglary or murder or to conceal his identity.

Jones' attorney, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, asked Meismer to quash the state's intentions, arguing the death penalty is unconstitutional because the prosecution's decision to seek it is arbitrary and violates the U.S. Constitution's due process and equal protection clauses, the defense is prohibited from presenting mitigating evidence to jurors to weigh against aggravating factors used in arguing for the death penalty and a jury is not allowed to decide if a defendant will be sentenced to death. Lancaster also said Nebraska's death penalty statute is unconstitutionally vague.

O'Brien countered in court filings that Nebraska's death penalty statutes have been found to be constitutional on all of the grounds Lancaster argued.

Meismer said in his ruling he generally agreed with the state's position and denied and dismissed Lancaster's motion.

Authorities responded to a reported explosion in the early morning hours of Aug. 4 at 209 Elm St., where they found Ebeling's body with two gunshot wounds. A second fire at the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. was reported soon after, and responders found the bodies of the three family members, all with gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the fire in the Twifords' house was set before the fire at Ebeling's home.

Jones, who lived across the street from Ebeling, was arrested without incident at his home about 24 hours later and airlifted to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns. He's being held without bond at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

Investigators found empty .44-caliber shell casings near Ebeling's body and a Ruger handgun registered to Jones, plus credit card receipts for gas and gas cans, in the Twiford home.

Jones' wife, Carrie Jones, told investigators she saw her badly burned husband stumble from Ebeling's home after the fire was spotted and she helped him into their home, where she administered first aid after he refused to go to a hospital. She said he had been carrying his .44-caliber handgun and told her to put it away.

Carrie Jones, 43, was arrested Dec. 16 and faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony. She is charged with aiding and abetting the death of Gene Twiford, whom she told investigators had verbally harassed her for several years. Her attorneys are challenging the charges, saying prosecutors have not provided sufficient evidence to establish probable cause that Jones committed the crimes.

Attorneys have until April 17 to file briefs in the case before Meismer issues a ruling. Carrie Jones also is scheduled to be arraigned May 22. She remains in custody on a $1 million bond.