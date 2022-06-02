Judge dismisses lawsuit against Woodbury County deputy

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Le Mars, Iowa, man who said a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy conducted an unlawful search of his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Chief U.S. District Court Leonard Strand ruled that Ryan McMurtrey failed to meet a deadline to confirm he wanted to continue with the lawsuit after his lawyer withdrew from the case.

McMurtrey had sued Deputy Kyle Cleveringa in September 2020 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, arguing that the deputy conducted an illegal search that led to his arrest on drug charges and a three-month stint in jail before his case was dismissed.

McMurtrey was seeking compensatory and punitive damages. He said in the lawsuit that Cleveringa violated his federal Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure during an Oct. 2, 2018, traffic stop in which a backpack later discovered to contain methamphetamine and marijuana was seized.

Cleveringa stopped McMurtrey and his female passenger near Sloan, Iowa, because McMurtrey's car did not have a front license plate. Cleveringa said he smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and asked McMurtrey if he could search the car for any open alcohol containers. McMurtrey gave his consent.

According to the lawsuit, Cleveringa searched backseat pouches, inside other containers and backpacks in the vehicle and found a backpack that had a lock on it. McMurtrey declined to give him permission to search it, so Cleveringa seized it in order to obtain a search warrant. McMurtrey and his passenger were allowed to leave.

After the search warrant was obtained, the drugs were found inside the backpack, and McMurtrey was arrested on Dec. 17, 2018. He was unable to bond out of the Woodbury County Jail and remained in custody while his attorney filed a motion to suppress the evidence collected from the backpack.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson granted McMurtrey's motion, ruling the search was illegal because Cleveringa went beyond the limited consent to search for open containers and did not have authority to search the backpack. The Woodbury County Attorney's Office dropped the charges, and McMurtrey was released from jail nearly three months after his arrest.

A nearly identical lawsuit in which McMurtrey said Cleveringa's actions also violated Iowa law, is scheduled for a pretrial conference next month in Woodbury County District Court.

