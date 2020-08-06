Judge dismisses Nunes' lawsuit over magazine story about Sibley dairy

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge has dismissed a California congressman's $77.5 million lawsuit filed over an Esquire magazine story about the family's Sibley, Iowa, dairy farm.
U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., failed to show that statements in the story defamed him, U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams said, and some of the statements Nunes objected to referred to his family, not Nunes personally.
"... none of the statements identified in plaintiff's amended complaint plausibly support a defamation claim," Williams wrote in his 48-page decision, filed Wednesday.
Nunes had sued the story's author, Ryan Lizza, and Esquire publisher Hearst Magazines in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. Nunes had objected to 11 statements in Lizza's story, titled "Devin Nunes's Family Farm is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret" and published in Esquire in September 2018.
The story focused on Nunes' parents, brother and other relatives who have lived and operated NuStar Farms in Sibley for more than a decade after moving from Tulare, California. Nunes has often talked about his roots to his family's California dairy farms. Lizza claimed Nunes and his family have kept the move from California to Sibley a secret.
Nunes called the story a "hit piece" and said the story defamed him by implying that his family conspired to cover up the use of undocumented labor at NuStar, which is operated by Nunes' father, brother and their families. Nunes has no financial interest in the Sibley farm. He also claimed that Lizza conspired with others to promote the story to further defame him.
Williams said the statements either were not defamatory or were protected opinions. He ruled Nunes had also failed to "plausibly allege" Lizza and Hearst acted with malice when writing and publishing the story.
Nunes has filed similar defamation lawsuits against other media organizations in the past for stories to which he objected.
Anthony Nunes Jr. and Anthony Nunes III, Devin Nunes' father and brother, respectively, filed a similar defamation lawsuit against Lizza and Hearst seeking $25 million in January in federal court in Sioux City. A hearing on Hearst's motion to dismiss the lawsuit was conducted July 23, and Williams has yet to issue a decision.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
