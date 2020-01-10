Judge enters $32,000 default judgment against Big Ox

DAVID CITY, Neb. -- A judge has ordered a $32,000 judgment against Big Ox Energy for nonpayment of waste services to an eastern Nebraska landfill.
District Judge Christina Marroquin filed the default judgment Tuesday in Butler County District Court, ordering that Big Ox owes Butler County Landfill Inc. $32,531.
The landfill had sued in November over several unpaid invoices sent to Big Ox for several loads of sludge the biofuels producer had hauled to the David City facility from Jan. 23 through Feb. 25. Marroquin entered the default judgment after Big Ox failed to file an answer to the lawsuit.
Tuesday's ruling is at least the third judgment entered against the now-closed plant for nonpayment of claims.
A federal judge in October awarded a $506,015 default judgment to a supplier that had sued Big Ox for not paying for chemicals, equipment parts and a pump that were shipped to the South Sioux City facility.
In August, a Dakota County judge awarded $30,860 to Anthony Pit & Lagoon Inc., of Le Mars, Iowa, which had sued Big Ox for nonpayment of hauling truckloads of materials earlier in the year.
Wisconsin-based Big Ox idled its South Sioux City plant in April after the city of Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit. The city's action was due in part to outstanding fees, fines and other charges of more than $3 million, a total Big Ox disputes.
Prior to its shutdown, Big Ox accepted organic waste from local food and beverage manufacturers and converted it to methane. Big Ox also received wastewater from other South Sioux City industries, pretreated it and discharged it to Sioux City's treatment plant.
Big Ox officials have declined to comment on the company's financial situation.
Subject to odor complaints since it began operations in September 2016, Big Ox faces numerous lawsuits from residents living near the plant. The plant also has been cited by Nebraska and federal environmental agencies for solid waste spills and releases of hydrogen sulfide gas into the atmosphere.
Big Ox has filed a counterclaim in which it said an engineering firm and a soybean processor that was sending waste to Big Ox for treatment are to blame for the odors and gas releases.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is currently determining whether to revoke Big Ox's storm water and air quality permits.