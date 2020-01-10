Judge enters $32,000 default judgment against Big Ox

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin-based Big Ox idled its South Sioux City plant in April after the city of Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit. The city's action was due in part to outstanding fees, fines and other charges of more than $3 million, a total Big Ox disputes.

Prior to its shutdown, Big Ox accepted organic waste from local food and beverage manufacturers and converted it to methane. Big Ox also received wastewater from other South Sioux City industries, pretreated it and discharged it to Sioux City's treatment plant.

Big Ox officials have declined to comment on the company's financial situation.

Subject to odor complaints since it began operations in September 2016, Big Ox faces numerous lawsuits from residents living near the plant. The plant also has been cited by Nebraska and federal environmental agencies for solid waste spills and releases of hydrogen sulfide gas into the atmosphere.