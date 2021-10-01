Judge finds Belk guilty of second-degree murder

SIOUX CITY -- A judge on Friday announced that Paul Belk is guilty of second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his mother.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary announced the verdict in Woodbury County District Court, finding Belk guilty of the lesser murder charge rather than first-degree murder. Neary also ruled Belk guilty of possession of marijuana but not guilty of willful injury for the stabbing of his sister during the April 14, 2020, incident.

The verdict means Belk will not receive a lifetime prison sentence without parole. Instead, he'll face a 50-year prison sentence for second-degree murder. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 12.

Belk, 32, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was charged with the stabbing death Lisa Belk during a disturbance at his sister's apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. He also was charged with stabbing Susan Belk in the arm and shoulder.

Belk waived his right to a jury trial, and Neary presided over the four-day trial in April.

A psychiatrist testified at trial for the defense that Belk had schizophrenia and that at the time he stabbed his mother he was paranoid, believing his sister's apartment was bugged, that people were listening to his phone calls and that two people in an alley were coming to kill him. Belk believed his mother was part of a plan to hurt him, the psychiatrist said, and he retrieved a knife from the kitchen to protect himself before stabbing her 16 times with knives and a pair of scissors.

A forensic psychologist testified for the prosecution that Belk was over exaggerating his symptoms and likely faking at least some of them. Even if he was schizophrenic, the psychologist said, Belk was capable of distinguishing right from wrong.

