Judge finds man guilty of ramming Sioux City police car

SIOUX CITY -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man who was fired upon by a Sioux City police officer after he struck the officer's vehicle has been found guilty of numerous charges.

District Judge Steven Andreasen on Monday filed his verdict, finding Douglas St. Cyr guilty of assault on a peace officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser and failure to appear. St. Cyr, 30, also was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and driving while his license was barred in a separate case.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

St. Cyr had waived his right to a bench trial, and Andreasen presided over his one-day trial on Nov. 5 in Woodbury County District Court.