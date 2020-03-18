You are the owner of this article.
Judge finds man guilty of ramming Sioux City police car
SIOUX CITY -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man who was fired upon by a Sioux City police officer after he struck the officer's vehicle has been found guilty of numerous charges.

District Judge Steven Andreasen on Monday filed his verdict, finding Douglas St. Cyr guilty of assault on a peace officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser and failure to appear. St. Cyr, 30, also was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and driving while his license was barred in a separate case.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

St. Cyr had waived his right to a bench trial, and Andreasen presided over his one-day trial on Nov. 5 in Woodbury County District Court.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by St. Cyr, was was wanted on an outstanding warrant, at about 9 p.m. July 31 in the 2800 block of Iowa Street and had boxed in his vehicle when St. Cyr struck the undercover officer's car. The officer fired a shot into the vehicle that St. Cyr was driving, striking a seat. St. Cyr fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short time later.

The officer was treated and released for his injuries.

The three passengers in St. Cyr's vehicle were not injured.

St. Cyr was wanted for failing to appear for a court hearing in connection with his drug possession case. He also was wanted on two counts of contempt of court.

