Judge fines North Sioux City trainer convicted of animal neglect

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A North Sioux City animal trainer found guilty of animal neglect was fined and must pay restitution to the owner of a dog who died in his care.
Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen on Friday suspended a 60-day jail sentence and ordered Christopher Railsback to pay a $500 fine and $1,675 in restitution.
A Union County jury on Dec. 6 found Railsback, 49, guilty of misdemeanor animal neglect for leaving a young dog in a van for 12 hours, where it suffered a heatstroke and later died.
Elisabeth Maurus, a resident of Rock Island, Illinois, testified that she dropped off her 11-month-old Bouvier Des Flandres, called Ned, with Railsback on June 6 for what was to be a three-week boarding and training program.
In an affidavit, Maurus said when she called Midwest Dog Training the following morning to check on Ned, she was told by another man that Railsback had not been seen that day. That afternoon, Railsback called and informed her that Ned was "not doing good."
You have free articles remaining.
Railsback told a North Sioux City Police officer that he returned home around 1 a.m. the night of June 6 and had left Ned in the minivan overnight. He reported that he had taken a sleeping medication and had overslept, leaving the dog in the hot van until shortly after 1 p.m. June 7.
Ned was comatose, with a high respiration and pulse rate, by the time another man took him to a veterinarian that afternoon. The dog went into cardiac arrest, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.