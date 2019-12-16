Judge fines North Sioux City trainer convicted of animal neglect

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A North Sioux City animal trainer found guilty of animal neglect was fined and must pay restitution to the owner of a dog who died in his care.

Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen on Friday suspended a 60-day jail sentence and ordered Christopher Railsback to pay a $500 fine and $1,675 in restitution.

A Union County jury on Dec. 6 found Railsback, 49, guilty of misdemeanor animal neglect for leaving a young dog in a van for 12 hours, where it suffered a heatstroke and later died.

Elisabeth Maurus, a resident of Rock Island, Illinois, testified that she dropped off her 11-month-old Bouvier Des Flandres, called Ned, with Railsback on June 6 for what was to be a three-week boarding and training program.