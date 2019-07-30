DAKOTA CITY -- A judge has granted a state request to involuntary administer medication to a Dakota County murder suspect who has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial.
District Judge Patricia Lamberty ruled on Monday that Andres Surber be given the chance to take his medications voluntarily, but if he refuses to do so, medical staff may involuntarily administer the drugs to him by "the least intrusive means necessary to do so."
Surber, 28, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the death of Kraig Kubik. Surber is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and dismembering the body.
Surber was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial in May, the second time a judge ruled him unable to stand trial because of his mental health condition.
At a hearing earlier this month, Nebraska Department of Corrections psychologists testified that Surber had refused to take his medications for the past month while in custody at the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincoln. Without his medications, he can become agitated, make threats to staff members and become harmful to himself. He also has a history of assaultive behavior while in custody, the psychologists said.
No trial date has been set while Surber awaits treatment. If he were to take his medication as prescribed, the psychologists testified, it's "substantially likely" that his competency to stand trial would be restored.
Surber has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms and continually talks out loud to himself during court hearings, calling himself Lucifer and other names and occasionally interrupting the proceedings.
He also has a history of refusing to take his medication. A judge in March 2018 granted the state's request to administer drugs to him against his will. The state filed a second request earlier this year but later withdrew it.
District Judge Paul Vaughan, who has since resigned, previously ruled Surber incompetent to stand trial in April 2017. After months of treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center, a psychiatrist found that Surber's competency had been restored, and his trial was scheduled for May. New concerns about Surber's condition arose, leading to May's ruling that he can't stand trial in his current condition.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away on Nov. 2, 2016. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, 21, of Wakefield, pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder and guilty to accessory to a felony in connection with Kubik's death and was sentenced in December 2017 to 50-60 years in prison.