Judge issues $7.1 million judgment against former Lawton business

SIOUX CITY -- A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud.

William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.

District Judge James Daane found Healey Werks had obtained money from Oesterle under false pretenses, false representation or actual fraud, converted Oesterle's property to its own use and possession and incorrectly and improperly performed restoration work on Osterle's vehicles, lowering their values.

Daane entered judgment against Healey Werks after ruling it had defaulted when no one showed up to represent the company at a Nov. 1 trial in Woodbury County District Court. Daane ordered his $2.39 million judgment tripled as provided under Iowa's consumer fraud law to $7.17 million. Hillinger and ANCA Properties filed for bankruptcy protection the day before the trial, and Daane stayed actions against them but allowed the case against Healey Werks to proceed.

Daane ruled that evidence showed Healey Werks did not comply with the Iowa Motor Vehicle Services Trade Practices Act by failing to provide Oesterle with certain disclosures and forms, saying certain repairs had been made but weren't, intentionally understating the estimated costs of repairs and services and not providing a sufficient itemized list of repairs and services performed.

Healey Werks and Hillinger had filed a counterclaim, saying Oesterle owed nearly $38,000 in unpaid labor and storage costs. Daane dismissed the claim.

In addition to the judgment, Healey Werks also must pay Oesterle's court costs and attorney fees.