SIOUX CITY — The chief judge in Northwest Iowa's state judicial district has issued a reminder to court workers and sheriffs to deal with mental health committal requests and orders as quickly as possible.

The order, which also applies to substance abuse committals, doesn't overhaul existing procedures, District Judge Patrick Tott said, but aims to keep cases filed late in the business day from falling through the cracks.

Filed Jan. 12 and directed to the clerk of court staffs and sheriffs in the 16 counties of Iowa's Third Judicial District, the order was filed on the one-year anniversary of the death of Michael Meredith, a Sergeant Bluff man who was fatally shot by a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy after rushing him and striking him with a tire iron.

Meredith had been hallucinating much of the day and was experiencing a mental health crisis. His mother and an uncle had filed an application for a court-ordered involuntary committal about 15 minutes before the Woodbury County Clerk of Court's office was to close at 4:30 p.m., but said they were told it wouldn't be reviewed until the following day.

Meredith was shot less than two hours later after authorities responded to a call of a possible burglary in process in a Sergeant Bluff mobile home park. His family believes the incident was a suicide in which he took actions that forced the deputy to respond with lethal action.

After the shooting, Tott said, there were questions why the committal request wasn't processed the same day because judges were still in the courthouse. If a request is filed just before closing time, it should be reviewed and, if granted, sent to the sheriff's office so officers can attempt to locate the individual and transport him or her to a hospital. Though applications aren't often filed that late in the day, the filing time shouldn't matter.

"A lot of times it's routine," Tott said. "Other times stuff comes in at 4:15 and we have to deal with it."

In his order, Tott cited Iowa code and emphasized its wording that court workers should immediately notify a judge or magistrate when an application for a mental health or substance abuse committal is filed and that upon its approval, the sheriff's office is required to attempt immediate service of the order.

Meredith's death and the family's unsuccessful efforts to get help for him the day of his death were the subject of a special report in January by the Journal.

David Gill, Meredith's uncle and a local attorney, emphasized the family's reason for going public with their efforts on Jan. 12, 2022, was to raise awareness about the problems they encountered and to encourage the judicial system, law enforcement and others to examine their procedures so future tragedies might be prevented.

"We're pleased Judge Tott issued an order directing all stakeholders to respond to these situations according to the Legislature's intent," Gill said. "For the judge to issue this order, that's great, and we're pleased to see he issued it."

There have been no ongoing problems with court staff not following the law, Tott said, and he believes sheriffs are performing their duties as the law requires.

"My impression is they do make their best effort," he said.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said Tott's order would have little impact on his department, because his officers follow what the law instructs them to do when receiving committal orders.

"We do what the orders say and what the law requires," Sheehan said.

Since the order was issued, Tott said he's had few questions from law enforcement or court staff, but it seems to have reinforced the importance of processing the committal requests quickly. He said a clerk in Monona County recently called him, unable to locate the county's magistrate to review an application. Tott had the clerk forward it to him, and he reviewed it. It's one example of how court clerks can reach out to other judges to make sure the applications are processed in a timely manner.

An involuntary committal is often a family's last resort to get emergency mental health treatment for a loved one refusing to seek help or voluntarily go to a hospital. Law enforcement officers may take a person in crisis for an emergency hospitalization, and state law allows doctors to hold the person at the hospital for 12 hours. If doctors believe the person needs extended care but he or she doesn't want to stay at the hospital, they can seek a 48-hour hold from a judge.

Those two hold options can cover times when the courthouse is closed at night on at weekends, when families would be unable to file for a court-ordered committal, Tott said. Expanding the court's business hours to provide greater opportunity to file committal applications would require hiring more workers or paying overtime, costs that can't be covered in the state judicial system's current budget.

"Costs and manpower issues are too extreme to accommodate that," Tott said.