Judge orders new trial in Sioux County murder case

After a change in court scheduling, Neary was appointed to preside over the trial on March 2, less than a month before the trial began. Neary followed Tott's order on jury selection.

Neither side objected to the lesser number of strikes at trial. Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, in arguing against a new trial, said the defense failed to "preserve error" in the case by not raising an objection during jury selection and it was now too late.

Winterfeld's attorney, Brendan Kelly, said the error warranted a new trial.

Neary said in his 17-page ruling that none of the cases attorneys cited were "directly on point" with Winterfeld's situation but in order for justice to be served properly, Winterfeld should receive a new trial. Neary further ruled that Winterfeld will stand trial for second-degree murder, rather than first-degree murder, because he was found guilty of the lesser charge.

A new trial date has yet to be set.