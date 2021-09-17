Judge reaches verdict in Belk murder case

SIOUX CITY -- Five months after his trial concluded, Paul Belk will soon learn whether he's been found guilty or not guilty of killing his mother.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday filed notice that he's reached a verdict and will announce it during a hearing set for Sept. 24.

Belk, 32, of Beaufort, South Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14, 2020, stabbing death of his Lisa Belk during a disturbance at his sister's apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of stabbing his sister in the arm and shoulder.

Belk waived his right to a jury trial, and Neary presided over the four-day trial in April in Woodbury County District Court.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.