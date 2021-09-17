Judge reaches verdict in Belk murder case

SIOUX CITY -- Five months after his trial concluded, Paul Belk will soon learn whether he's been found guilty or not guilty of killing his mother.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday filed notice that he's reached a verdict and will announce it during a hearing set for Sept. 24.
Belk, 32, of Beaufort, South Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14, 2020, stabbing death of his Lisa Belk during a disturbance at his sister's apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of stabbing his sister in the arm and shoulder.
Belk waived his right to a jury trial, and Neary presided over the four-day trial in April in Woodbury County District Court.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
A psychiatrist testified at trial for the defense that Belk had schizophrenia and that at the time he stabbed his mother he was paranoid, believing his sister's apartment was bugged, that people were listening to his phone calls and that two people in an alley were coming to kill him. Belk believed his mother was part of a plan to hurt him, the psychiatrist said, and he retrieved a knife from the kitchen to protect himself before stabbing her 16 times with knives and a pair of scissors.
A forensic psychologist testified for the prosecution that Belk was over exaggerating his symptoms and likely faking at least some of them. Even if he was schizophrenic, the psychologist said, Belk was capable of distinguishing right from wrong.