SIOUX CITY -- Tran Walker will learn his fate on Thursday.
District Judge Tod Deck on Tuesday filed notice that he has reached a verdict in Walker's murder case. Deck will announce the verdict at a 1 p.m. hearing Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
Walker, 19, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for the Jan. 28, 2018, stabbing deaths of Paiten Sullivan, 17, and Felipe Negron Jr., 18, both of Sioux City. If found guilty as charged, Walker would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Walker had waived his right to a jury trial, and Deck presided over a three-day trial in early May.
Walker is accused of stabbing Sullivan and Negron both inside and outside a PT Cruiser while they were parked near South Cecelia Street and Jay Avenue. Trial evidence showed that Sullivan was stabbed 43 times and Negron 17 times. Sullivan bled to death after a carotid artery in her neck was sliced, and Negron died of excessive bleeding from a stab wound through his chest that punctured his heart.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell introduced Facebook messages from Walker as evidence at trial, arguing they showed that Walker had planned to kill Sullivan out of revenge because she had broken up with him.
In a video of Walker's interview with police hours after the slayings, he described stabbing Sullivan and Negron. He told investigators in the interview, shown at trial, that he was upset that Sullivan did not want to get back together with him, so he wanted her to feel what he was feeling.
Public defenders Jennifer Solberg and Laury Lau have argued that the Facebook messages, sent months before the incident, showed nothing more than Walker feeling teen angst over a breakup. They said in a closing brief that Walker had told investigators several times he didn't remember what happened because he has mental health problems that cause him to black out and forget things.