Judge reduces bond for man charged with child's death

In his order, Deck said that if Davis were to post bond, he would be subject to pretrial supervision under the Iowa Department of Corrections and be required to wear an electronic monitor to track his location and whether he used alcohol. Davis also would be prohibited from leaving Woodbury County and would live with an aunt in Sioux City.

Deck has yet to set a new trial date after continuing Davis' Feb. 18 trial on Friday.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. The other two charges carry 50-year prison sentences.

Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with "grave injuries." She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.

According to court documents, Davis told investigators he had dropped the girl, who was often left in his care, while giving her a bath. Physicians who examined the girl's injuries said that they were not consistent with a fall in the bathtub.