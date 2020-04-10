Judge reduces bond for teen charged with Mapleton shooting

Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey argued against the bond reduction, saying that Neubaum is currently under investigation for sexual assault and that he had burned his fingertips prior to his arrest in an attempt to thwart law enforcement efforts to take his fingerprints. McConeghey also said Neubaum would be safer from COVID-19 while in custody, considering that four members of his family have tested positive for the disease and he spent four days with one of them prior to his arrest.

According to court documents, Neubaum, Hopkins and two 14-year-old boys were working on a demolition derby car in a detached garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, where Neubaum was living with his grandmother, when Neubaum became upset after Hopkins and one of the boys would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum is accused of retrieving a loaded shotgun from the car and shooting Hopkins, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Lau has filed a motion to have Neubaum tried as a juvenile rather than as an adult. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for June 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.