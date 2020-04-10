Judge reduces bond for teen charged with Mapleton shooting

ONAWA, Iowa -- A judge on Friday ruled that the bond previously set for a 17-year-old charged with shooting and killing a Mapleton, Iowa, teenager was excessive.
Citing Jay Lee Neubaum's lack of criminal history and numerous family ties in Monona County, District Judge Jeffrey Poulson reduced his bond from $1 million to $50,000, an amount Poulson said he considered significant. The bond must be paid in cash or a 10 percent surety through a bondsman for Neubaum to be released from custody.
Neubaum is charged in Monona County District Court with first-degree murder for the Jan. 31 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton. Neubaum, who has yet to enter a plea to the charge, has been in custody in the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux City since his March 27 arrest.
Public defender Laury Lau filed for the bond reduction earlier this week, arguing that $1 million was an excessive amount and that with the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was safer living in Onawa with his mother, who testified Friday that she would be at home to supervise him. Her son lived with her full-time until he was in the eighth grade, then returned to live with her in March, she said.
Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey argued against the bond reduction, saying that Neubaum is currently under investigation for sexual assault and that he had burned his fingertips prior to his arrest in an attempt to thwart law enforcement efforts to take his fingerprints. McConeghey also said Neubaum would be safer from COVID-19 while in custody, considering that four members of his family have tested positive for the disease and he spent four days with one of them prior to his arrest.
According to court documents, Neubaum, Hopkins and two 14-year-old boys were working on a demolition derby car in a detached garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, where Neubaum was living with his grandmother, when Neubaum became upset after Hopkins and one of the boys would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum is accused of retrieving a loaded shotgun from the car and shooting Hopkins, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Lau has filed a motion to have Neubaum tried as a juvenile rather than as an adult. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for June 1.
