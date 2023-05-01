WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- With a five-year court battle decided in its favor, the Winnebago Tribe's economic development leaders hope to grow the market for tobacco products produced on the northeast Nebraska reservation.

A federal judge on Thursday ruled the state of Nebraska cannot collect revenue from tobacco sales on the Winnebago Indian Reservation under a 1998 settlement reached by major cigarette manufacturers and 46 states, including Nebraska. The ruling ends a lawsuit in which tribe-owned cigarette makers had sued over the state's efforts to regulate tribal tobacco sales.

"Now maybe we can go forth like any other company involved in regular capitalism and try to expand our business," said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the tribe's economic development corporation. "We're just like everybody else -- a business trying to move forward."

The ruling also could pave the way for the tribe to work with the state to follow regulations for sale of its cigarettes in markets outside the reservation.

"Ending this controversy is a big step in respecting each other's sovereignty," Morgan said.

HCI Distribution and Rock River Manufacturing, both subsidiaries of Ho-Chunk, had sued state officials in April 2018, saying Nebraska's efforts to regulate the tribe's production and sale of tobacco products on its reservation were unconstitutional and an attack on the tribe's sovereignty. Nebraska has no regulatory authority over the tribe's cigarette operations that take place on tribal land, the lawsuit argued.

Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard agreed, saying in his 37-page ruling, "... this court will not allow the state to infringe on the Winnebago Tribe's sovereignty by allowing state authority over a lawful tribal business selling goods on its own reservation."

The ruling settled the lawsuit's major issue.

"This ruling protects the Winnebago Tribe's economic and public health interests in regulating its own tobacco sales," said Nicole Ducheneaux, an attorney representing HCI and Rock River.

Gerrard ruled the tribal companies must comply with state regulations for sale of tobacco products outside the reservation's borders.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office had no comment on the ruling, a spokeswoman said.

The dispute between the tribe and state dates back further than the lawsuit's 2018 filing.

Since 2014, Ho-Chunk has operated Rock River Manufacturing, a factory that makes its own Fire Dance and Silver Cloud brands of cigarettes in Winnebago. The tribe collects its own tobacco taxes that fund health, education and infrastructure programs.

In March 2014, the Nebraska Department of Revenue issued tax assessments against several reservation-based cigarette retailers, claiming they made sales subject to state cigarette tax laws. That action led to compact negotiations to settle a dispute over whether Nebraska laws apply to HCI and Rock River's manufacture, sale and distribution of cigarettes. Negotiations on the compact broke down in 2016.

Federal agents in January 2018 raided four Ho-Chunk sites in Winnebago and seized records.

HCI and Rock River responded with their lawsuit, saying Nebraska and the 45 other states party to the 1998 settlement of lawsuits against the largest American tobacco manufacturers were being pressured by those "Big Tobacco" manufacturers to expand their jurisdiction onto Indian reservations. Tribal manufacturers were not party to the settlement.

Under that settlement agreement, tobacco manufacturers that were not part of the settlement are required by state law to either make settlement payments as the participating manufacturers do or make deposits into an escrow account. Those payments were enacted as a way to keep companies not party to the settlement from underselling the big manufacturers.

Nebraska's attempt to force HCI and Rock River to make those payments for sales on the reservation violated federal law granting Indian tribes sovereignty to regulate their own activities on trial territory, the lawsuit said.

After the federal raid, HCI and Rock River saw a sharp decline in revenue, and Morgan said five or six workers at the tribe's cigarette factory were laid off. Morgan said he hoped with the lawsuit now decided, production and sales can return to pre-raid levels and those jobs can again be filled, providing another source of employment and revenue on the reservation.