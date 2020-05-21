Judge rules Rose Hill house owners must pay city $107,000 in demolition costs

County property records show that Gengler holds the deed to the property, which remains vacant. Gengler said that as of last fall, he had heard that Carrasco was living in Mexico.

The city council granted Gengler, then Carrasco, several extensions to fix the house before the council voted in August 2015 to demolish the property after no suitable buyer who could make the necessary repairs could be found. The city sued the owners in February 2016 to recover the demolition costs as outlined in an agreement Gengler and Carrasco had signed months earlier.

Neary ruled that evidence at an April hearing showed that both Carrasco and Gengler had not fulfilled agreements to fix up the house by any of the deadlines, and neither exercised his right to request a stay of demolition after the council passed the resolution to tear down the house.

Neary noted that after Gengler financed Carrasco's purchase of the property, the city awarded Carrasco additional time to make repairs, but little was done.

Gengler had argued that the city's aggressive actions to remove dilapidated buildings were "fascist" and "oppressive" and targeted him. Neary said city evidence showed Gengler had owned several properties that were red-tagged. Some were demolished, but the red tags were lifted on others after necessary repairs were done.

"The process did not appear to be unique for Gengler," Neary said in his ruling, filed May 14 in Woodbury County District Court. "Similarly, there was no evidence at all that any other owners were handled differently regarding the fate of their red-tagged properties."

