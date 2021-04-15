Judge rules Sgt. Bluff man violated environmental regulations by burning railroad ties

SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man violated state environmental laws by burning thousands of railroad ties on his property in 2018, a judge ruled recently.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer denied John Goldsmith's argument that he was exempt from state regulations when setting the fire, which sent thick, dark smoke billowing into the air and burned for four days.
Hoffmeyer said the Iowa Department of Natural Resources had proved that Goldsmith violated the state solid waste and air quality regulations.
Remaining issues were argued in a March 31 trial in Woodbury County District Court, and Hoffmeyer will issue a ruling later on those, as well as whether Goldsmith is entitled to a reduction of the $120,000 in fines the DNR is seeking.
At issue is an Aug. 11-14, 2018, fire in which Goldsmith burned more than 5,000 railroad ties on his property at 1470 210th St. east of Sergeant Bluff.
According to court documents, Goldsmith called DNR field office employee Tom Ross and told him he had 30,000 ties and planned to burn some of them because the $160,000 cost to properly dispose of them was too high. Roos told him burning the ties was illegal.
Goldsmith told Roos he had barricaded his property to prevent firefighters from putting out the fire and said he would let out his three pit bulls if anyone entered his property to put out the fire. Roos again told him the burning was illegal.
On Aug. 11, Goldsmith began burning the ties and other solid waste, and Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul reported that smoke had begun drifting toward Sergeant Bluff. On Aug. 13, Goldsmith told Roos that he burned 5,000-6,000 ties and said it would have cost him $400,000 to dispose of them in a landfill. Roos told him to extinguish the fire.
The fire continued to burn and smolder until Aug. 14, when Goldsmith told Roos he had put out the fire.
The DNR sent a notice of violations to Goldsmith on Aug. 22 and in October 2018 asked the Iowa Attorney General's Office to begin legal proceedings against him. The state filed a petition in March 2020 alleging the violations and seeking the monetary penalties.
Goldsmith, who has been subject to DNR action for violations seven times since 2000, had argued that the burning was exempt because the ties were not solid waste and they accidentally caught fire when he was burning other trash. He also said the fire contained landscape waste, exempting it from Iowa burning laws.
Hoffmeyer said Goldsmith's arguments were unpersuasive.
"No exemption under (Iowa code) applies to Goldsmith's burning of the railroad ties," Hoffmeyer wrote in his ruling, adding that Goldsmith violated the air quality regulations each day the fire burned.