Judge rules Sgt. Bluff man violated environmental regulations by burning railroad ties

SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man violated state environmental laws by burning thousands of railroad ties on his property in 2018, a judge ruled recently.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer denied John Goldsmith's argument that he was exempt from state regulations when setting the fire, which sent thick, dark smoke billowing into the air and burned for four days.

Hoffmeyer said the Iowa Department of Natural Resources had proved that Goldsmith violated the state solid waste and air quality regulations.

Remaining issues were argued in a March 31 trial in Woodbury County District Court, and Hoffmeyer will issue a ruling later on those, as well as whether Goldsmith is entitled to a reduction of the $120,000 in fines the DNR is seeking.

At issue is an Aug. 11-14, 2018, fire in which Goldsmith burned more than 5,000 railroad ties on his property at 1470 210th St. east of Sergeant Bluff.

According to court documents, Goldsmith called DNR field office employee Tom Ross and told him he had 30,000 ties and planned to burn some of them because the $160,000 cost to properly dispose of them was too high. Roos told him burning the ties was illegal.

