Judge rules Woodbury County gravel road plan can proceed

"The court finds that the board has approved a legal urban renewal project, and as a result, the board is free to proceed with issuing bonds related to the project," Deck wrote in his eight-page ruling.

The school district has 30 days to appeal the ruling. Superintendent Rod Earleywine said he and school board members received copies of the ruling Tuesday morning. After reviewing it, they will talk with lawyers about whether to appeal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It will definitely be discussed at our next school board meeting," Earleywine said.

The county intends to add some 1.5 million tons of gravel to county roads over five years to increase the depth of the rock. The county board's actions were a response to rural residents, who have for years raised concerns about road conditions, saying that the gravel layer on many of them is too thin to support heavy agricultural equipment and they become sloppy in wet weather.

The board passed the final plan in July but was unable to borrow the money before the school district filed its legal challenge.