Judge rules Woodbury County gravel road plan can proceed

SIOUX CITY -- Rocky De Witt slept well Monday night after learning that a judge had upheld Woodbury County's funding plan for the improvement of hundreds of miles of gravel roads.
Notified of the ruling at 10:45 p.m., the county board chairman said he was pleased to learn a project delayed for more than a year because of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District's legal challenge could finally begin.
"I did go to sleep with a smile on my face because now we can make some progress, because it's overdue," De Witt said. "We should be able to move forward without delay."
The school district had challenged the county's plan, saying its intent to use tax increment financing to pay off $10 million in bonds to pay for the addition of several inches of gravel to 750 miles of county roads did not meet the definition of an economic development area, and the county could not legally issue the bonds. The district's lawyers had said the county is using the tax increment revenues to fund its regular responsibility to maintain roads, and the roads should not be included in an economic development plan unless linked to a specific project.
The district had sought a ruling declaring the board's actions illegal and voiding them.
District Judge Tod Deck ruled the school district had raised valid concerns but had not shown any evidence the county's actions were "arbitrary, unreasonable or capricious."
"The court finds that the board has approved a legal urban renewal project, and as a result, the board is free to proceed with issuing bonds related to the project," Deck wrote in his eight-page ruling.
The school district has 30 days to appeal the ruling. Superintendent Rod Earleywine said he and school board members received copies of the ruling Tuesday morning. After reviewing it, they will talk with lawyers about whether to appeal.
"It will definitely be discussed at our next school board meeting," Earleywine said.
The county intends to add some 1.5 million tons of gravel to county roads over five years to increase the depth of the rock. The county board's actions were a response to rural residents, who have for years raised concerns about road conditions, saying that the gravel layer on many of them is too thin to support heavy agricultural equipment and they become sloppy in wet weather.
The board passed the final plan in July but was unable to borrow the money before the school district filed its legal challenge.
Under the plan, tax-increment financing generated from property included in the Grow Woodbury Urban Renewal Area that includes a large portion of the SB-L school district will be used to repay the bonds. The so-called TIF funding is used by governments to divert increased property taxes from new construction to pay off money borrowed by issuing bonds to pay for public improvements that spur economic development.
Woodbury County established the urban renewal area in 2010. The area has been expanded since then, including a 2013 addition that included CF Industries' $2 billion expansion in the Port Neal Industrial area. CF's expansion, completed in 2016, has significantly increased the SB-L school district's property valuation base and potential for TIF funds generated within the urban renewal area.
Earleywine said the county's plan, in essence, asks SB-L district taxpayers to fund road repairs for the entire county.
In his ruling, Deck said the county may not have offered any specific explanation of how the urban renewal area will facilitate economic development, but it is not up to a judge to second-guess the board's actions.
"Iowa code provides the board with the discretion to make decisions to carry out the purposes of the urban renewal laws, and it is not for the courts to oversee the choice of a boundary line nor to sit in review on the size of a particular area," Deck said.
The legal challenge has cost the county more than a year of work on the project, and Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra said he would soon begin soliciting bid proposals for gravel excavation and crushing at a site near Correctionville and the purchase of additional trucks to haul the gravel.
It could be up to four months before workers are able to begin applying the much-needed gravel on roads.