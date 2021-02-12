Judge stays COVID case against Tyson pending appeals

The Everhards' attorney, Willis Hamilton, of Storm Lake, on Feb. 3 filed a motion to return the case to Buena Vista County. He said Tyson has failed to prove that it acted under the direction of a federal officer and has not shown how federal directives affected the company's response to the virus.

"It is difficult to perceive how the negligence and gross negligence of Tyson and its employees was triggered by Tyson's alleged response to a Presidential Executive Order," Hamilton said in his motion.

In December, Reade rejected Tyson's argument that it is not liable in the COVID-related death of a worker at its Waterloo, Iowa, plant because it was following federal guidance when it kept meatpacking plants open. She returned two lawsuits filed by four families of former Waterloo plant workers who died of COVID-19 to Black Hawk County District Court, where they were initially filed.

Tyson appealed her rulings to the Eighth Circuit, leading to the stay in the Storm Lake case.