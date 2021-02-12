Judge stays Storm Lake COVID case against Tyson pending appeals

SIOUX CITY -- A lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods by the family of a Fonda, Iowa, man who died of COVID-19 is on hold while a federal appeals court considers two similar lawsuits filed in eastern Iowa.
U.S. District Judge Linda Reade on Tuesday granted Tyson's request for a stay until the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals rules whether she was correct in removing two lawsuits filed in connection with COVID-19 deaths of workers at the meatpacker's Waterloo, Iowa, plant from federal court to a state court.
A ruling in the appeals court is likely months away.
The family of Michael Everhard sued Tyson in December for gross negligence, saying Everhard was forced to work in a confined work environment at the company's Storm Lake, Iowa, pork plant without proper safety measures while Tyson knew it was not implementing the necessary precautions available to protect workers from the virus. A 27-year Tyson employee, Everhard, 65, died on June 18.
The meatpacker and its officers and supervisors named in the lawsuit had the case transferred from Buena Vista County District Court to U.S. District Court in Sioux City because the case pertains to issues created by the critical infrastructure declarations issued by Former President Donald Trump and federal agencies during the pandemic.
Tyson then asked that the lawsuit be dismissed, saying state and federal legislation enacted during the pandemic shield the company from virus-related lawsuits.
The Everhards' attorney, Willis Hamilton, of Storm Lake, on Feb. 3 filed a motion to return the case to Buena Vista County. He said Tyson has failed to prove that it acted under the direction of a federal officer and has not shown how federal directives affected the company's response to the virus.
"It is difficult to perceive how the negligence and gross negligence of Tyson and its employees was triggered by Tyson's alleged response to a Presidential Executive Order," Hamilton said in his motion.
In December, Reade rejected Tyson's argument that it is not liable in the COVID-related death of a worker at its Waterloo, Iowa, plant because it was following federal guidance when it kept meatpacking plants open. She returned two lawsuits filed by four families of former Waterloo plant workers who died of COVID-19 to Black Hawk County District Court, where they were initially filed.
Tyson appealed her rulings to the Eighth Circuit, leading to the stay in the Storm Lake case.
The meatpacker has said that it has followed federal workplace guidelines since the start of the pandemic and has invested millions of dollars to provide workers with safety and risk-mitigation equipment. The company conducted mass testing of the more than 2,300 workers at its Storm Lake turkey and pork processing plants in May, and in July announced plans to test workers weekly at all of its plants and to add dozens of nurses in support of its health services team.
Earlier this month, Tyson announced the launch of a new pilot program to assess and monitor the effectiveness of its efforts to protect workers from COVID-19.