DAKOTA CITY -- A decision on whether Andres Surber's mental competency will be evaluated a second time is likely to be made by the end of the week.
District Judge Paul Vaughan said Tuesday at the conclusion of a two-hour hearing on a defense request that Surber be evaluated to determine whether he's mentally competent to stand trial that he would issue a ruling Friday.
For now, Surber remains scheduled to stand trial on May 6 in Dakota County District Court for the shooting death and dismemberment of Kraig Kubik. If Vaughan orders a new evaluation of Surber's competency to stand trial, it's questionable whether the trial would begin as scheduled.
"There are some concerns about his competency," Surber's attorney, Todd Lancaster, said. "I think a reasonable doubt on Mr. Surber's competency has been raised today."
In his April 9 motion, Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln, said an examination is needed to determine whether Surber understands the charges against him and the consequences if he's found guilty and whether he can assist in his defense.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O'Brien said that Surber's own behavior in court Tuesday demonstrated he could stand trial. Twice, Surber interrupted questioning of witnesses to ask if he could ask Lancaster a question. Vaughan granted both requests.
"He's demonstrated that capacity and that he's capable of it," O'Brien said.
Surber's questions were among a steady stream of statements he made aloud throughout the hearing. Some of those statements seemed to pertain to questions or answers from lawyers and witnesses. At other times, Surber's statements had nothing to do with the case. He at various times proclaimed himself to be skateboarder Tony Hawk, civil rights activist Malcolm X, Dracula and Lucifer. He asked one of the witnesses if she had ever killed three people before.
Attorneys continued to question witnesses over Surber's outbursts.
Nebraska Department of Corrections psychologist Cynthia Miller testified she had never seen Surber exhibit similar behavior before, but said she does not have frequent contact with him.
Dr. Paul Organ, a Department of Corrections psychiatrist, testified that Surber has refused to answer questions during their visits, so he is unable to confirm or dispute Surber's previous diagnosis of schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms. Organ said Surber has a severe mental illness, but that does not necessarily make him incompetent to stand trial.
In March 2017, Vaughan granted Lancaster's request to have Surber evaluated. A month later, Vaughan ruled Surber was not competent to stand trial and ordered him to undergo treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center. Vaughan upheld a psychiatrist's findings last fall that Surber's mental competency had been restored and declared him fit to stand trial.
Surber, 28, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and dismembering the body.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away on Nov. 2, 2016. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert about four miles from the farmhouse.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, 21, of Wakefield, was sentenced in December 2017 to 50-60 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted second-degree murder and guilty to accessory to a felony in connection with Kubik's death.