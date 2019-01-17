Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES -- District Judge Patrick Tott, of Sioux City, is among the 19 applicants for the Iowa Supreme Court vacancy.

Tott is the only person from Northwest Iowa to apply for the vacancy, which was created by the retirement of Justice Daryl Hecht, of Sloan, Iowa.

Tott was appointed a district court judge in September 2014 by former Gov. Terry Branstad.

The State Judicial Nominating Commission will interview the applicants who did not previously interview for last fall's vacancy on Jan. 30.

The nominating commission will choose three nominees, and Gov. Kim Reynolds will have 30 days to appoint a new justice after the commission forwards the names to her.

