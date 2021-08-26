Judge's ruling dismisses negligence suit against Sibley

SIOUX CITY -- A judge has ruled that a construction worker who was injured after coming into contact with a city-owned power line can not sue the city of Sibley, Iowa, for negligence.

U.S. District Judge Linda Reade granted the city's motion for summary judgment, saying that Iowa's public duty doctrine, which says that an individual can't sue a state, county or city for a breach of duty or obligation owed to the public at large, bars Victor Maldonado's claim.

Reade entered a judgment in favor of the city Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City and ordered the case closed.

Maldonado was injured in September 2018 while working on a rain gutter renovation on a building at 839 Third Ave. in Sibley. He said in his suit that he was handling an aluminum downspout when a city-owned and operated electrical distribution line sent a high-voltage current through the downspout and his body, causing him to fall 20 feet off the roof to an alley below.

Maldonado, of Worthington, Minnesota, suffered electrical burns, facial and cranial fractures, a brain injury, loss of function in limbs and blindness in one eye. He sued the city in May 2020, saying the power line was too close to the building and did not comply with safety codes. Maldonado sought more than $75,000 in damages.