Judge's ruling dismisses negligence suit against Sibley

SIOUX CITY -- A judge has ruled that a construction worker who was injured after coming into contact with a city-owned power line can not sue the city of Sibley, Iowa, for negligence.
U.S. District Judge Linda Reade granted the city's motion for summary judgment, saying that Iowa's public duty doctrine, which says that an individual can't sue a state, county or city for a breach of duty or obligation owed to the public at large, bars Victor Maldonado's claim.
Reade entered a judgment in favor of the city Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City and ordered the case closed.
Maldonado was injured in September 2018 while working on a rain gutter renovation on a building at 839 Third Ave. in Sibley. He said in his suit that he was handling an aluminum downspout when a city-owned and operated electrical distribution line sent a high-voltage current through the downspout and his body, causing him to fall 20 feet off the roof to an alley below.
Maldonado, of Worthington, Minnesota, suffered electrical burns, facial and cranial fractures, a brain injury, loss of function in limbs and blindness in one eye. He sued the city in May 2020, saying the power line was too close to the building and did not comply with safety codes. Maldonado sought more than $75,000 in damages.
The city said the power line complied with regulations in place when it was installed sometime in the 1970s and that Maldonado had no grounds for a lawsuit because he was not working on city-owned property, doing work for the city and no city permits were issued for the work he was doing. The city argued that the public duty doctrine prevented Maldonado from suing because the regulations that gave rise to his claim "... are intended to promote safe and adequate service to the general public, and not to Maldonado individually."
Ruling in the city's favor, Reade said though standards for power line clearance have changed, the line in question was grandfathered in under regulations in place at the time it was installed and there was no evidence that the Iowa Utilities Board had ever required the city to raise it.
"... there is no evidence that the city breached its duty with regard to the height of the power lines," Reade said in her ruling.
She further ruled that Maldonado's injuries were caused by the negligence of his employer, which, Reade said, did not have safety features in place on the roof and failed to warn him of the potential danger posed by the power line.