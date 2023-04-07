SPENCER, Iowa — A judge has ruled a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline developer satisfied legal notification requirements to survey a Sioux Rapids, Iowa, landowner's property.

But District Judge John Sandy's ruling stopped short of granting Navigator Heartland Greenway's request for an injunction to access the property until a ruling is made on the constitutionality of Iowa's law giving pipeline companies the right of entry to private land to survey it.

That issue remains scheduled for trial before Sandy on April 19 in Clay County District Court.

Navigator sued Martin Koenig in August after being twice denied entry to his Sioux Rapids property that lies in the route of the company's proposed CO2 pipeline. Surveyors left a second visit in April after Koenig's wife threatened to "let the dog go" on them if they didn't leave, according to the lawsuit. Navigator sought an injunction to allow survey crews to enter the property.

Koening responded with a counterclaim challenging the constitutionality of Iowa's right of entry law.

In Thursday's ruling, Sandy granted Navigator's request for summary judgment, ruling the company had met notification requirements, including sending a 10-day written notice to Koenig in advance of the survey attempts.

Koenig's attorney had argued the envelope mailed to him did not say "deliver to addressee only," as required on restricted certified mail by Iowa law.

Sandy found that the U.S. Postal Service requires mail sent via restricted certified mail to be delivered only to the addressee, and Koenig received and signed for the letter.

"In short, 'Deliver to addressee only' occurred," Sandy said in his ruling, convincing him Navigator complied with notification statutes.

"Navigator is pleased the court affirmed the project complied with Iowa law regarding required notice provisions to landowners prior to survey activity. We have not yet determined next steps on survey work on this parcel," the company said in a released statement.

Omaha attorney Brian Jorde, who is representing Koenig, said the ruling was not surprising and it doesn't give Navigator permission to do the survey, but that could be moot if the courts decide Iowa's right of entry law is constitutional.

"If it's not constitutional, it doesn't matter if they mailed him the letter correctly or not," Jorde said.

As Koenig's constitutionality trial nears, Navigator and Jorde both await a judge's ruling in a separate case involving Woodbury County landowners also challenging the state law.

Like Koenig, Vicki Hulse denied surveyors entry to her land north of Moville and filed a constitutional challenge after Navigator took her and her husband, William, to court to obtain an injunction to gain access to the property.

District Judge Roger Sailer in October denied Navigator's injunction request. Both sides returned to Sioux City on March 7 for a one-day trial to determine whether Navigator complied with notification requirements and if the right of entry law is constitutional. Sailer has yet to issue a ruling.

Navigator has applied for a state permit to build a pipeline through five states that would collect carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois, convert it to liquid form and transport it under high pressure to an Illinois site, where it would be pumped thousands of feet beneath the surface. Many Iowa landowners have refused to grant surveyors access to their land or sign easements.

Navigator has filed lawsuits against other landowners who have denied access to their property. Those landowners also have filed constitutional challenges similar to those in the Koenig and Hulse cases.

Navigator's pipeline would run through 36 Iowa counties, including Woodbury and Clay counties. Other Siouxland counties in the route include Plymouth, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Dickinson and Buena Vista in Iowa and Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

It's one of two carbon pipelines proposed to run through the area. The other pipeline developer, Summit Carbon Solutions, also has gone to court against landowners who have denied access to surveyors to gain an injunction to access the parcels. Landowners in those cases, too, have responded with constitutional challenges.