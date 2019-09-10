SIOUX CITY -- Jurors were unable to reach a verdict Tuesday in the case of a Sioux City man charged with fatally stabbing his roommate.
Jurors left the Woodbury County Courthouse at 4:30 p.m. after about five hours of deliberations. They will resume their discussions at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The 12 are deciding whether Elmi Said, 39, is guilty or not guilty of second-degree murder or a lesser charge in connection with the Oct. 28 stabbing death of Guled Nur.
Said, who testified in his own defense Friday, said he was acting in self-defense after Nur grabbed a knife and threatened him because Said did not share his beer with him. Said also said he was scared of Nur because of an incident five days earlier in which Nur had threatened to kill him with a knife after Said refused to let him eat food he had prepared for his lunch the following day.
In her opening statement Wednesday, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins called Said's actions the night of the stabbing "unreasonable, uncalled for and unprovoked."
Police were called to the Phoenix Apartments, 1003 Pierce St., for a reported stabbing at about 3 a.m. Oct. 28. Upon their arrival, officers found Nur on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds. He later died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Defense attorney Brian Buckmeier has not denied that Said, formerly known as Abdiqadar Sharif, stabbed Nur, but that he only did so in self-defense.
Said's former wife, Fatumo Abdi, testified that Nur, who lived with them, had been drinking beer and cinnamon-flavored whisky all day and that they were both drunk when Said came home from work about 10 p.m. She said that Said drank with a neighbor in another apartment, and then went home before he and Nur got into the argument over the beer. Abdi said that after Nur threatened Said with a knife, Said went to the kitchen and returned with something in his hand, but she was too drunk to determine what it was. Abdi ran from the apartment and did not see the altercation that led to the stabbing.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Said would face a 50-year prison sentence.