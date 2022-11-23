Jury acquits Hawarden man of federal drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man arrested during an April drug bust in Sioux City has been acquitted of federal charges.

After a one-day trial, a jury on Tuesday found Jose Montes-Topete, 26, not guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent and aiding and abetting another in the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

He and two others were indicted in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. Montes-Topete was charged with driving Jose Duenas-Topete, also of Hawarden, during an April 2 drug transaction in which 7 pounds of meth were seized.

According to court documents, a confidential source seeking a deal on a pending federal drug charge tipped off authorities about Duenas-Topete and a local distribution network.

Agents arranged a purchase of meth in Sioux City and arrested Duenas-Topete, Montes-Topete and Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian, who had driven the meth to Sioux City.

Duenas-Topete, who received four shipments of meth totaling 21 pounds, and Contreras-Sebastian have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.