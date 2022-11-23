 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury acquits Hawarden man of federal drug charges

  • 0

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man arrested during an April drug bust in Sioux City has been acquitted of federal charges.

After a one-day trial, a jury on Tuesday found Jose Montes-Topete, 26, not guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent and aiding and abetting another in the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

He and two others were indicted in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. Montes-Topete was charged with driving Jose Duenas-Topete, also of Hawarden, during an April 2 drug transaction in which 7 pounds of meth were seized.

According to court documents, a confidential source seeking a deal on a pending federal drug charge tipped off authorities about Duenas-Topete and a local distribution network.

People are also reading…

Agents arranged a purchase of meth in Sioux City and arrested Duenas-Topete, Montes-Topete and Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian, who had driven the meth to Sioux City.

Duenas-Topete, who received four shipments of meth totaling 21 pounds, and Contreras-Sebastian have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

court stock art
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany covers mouths in World Cup protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News