Jury acquits Rock Valley man of attempted murder

At the conclusion of a three-day trial in Sioux County District Court, jurors on Friday found Jaime Martinez Montiel, 40, not guilty of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

Martinez Montiel was charged with striking another man who had stepped in front of his car during an argument on July 11 in the 1300 block of Main Street in Rock Valley. According to court documents, Martinez Montiel knocked Carlos Gutierrez Montelongo to the ground and then ran over him and drove away. When located later at his apartment, Martinez Montiel told police he had struck the other man with his car.