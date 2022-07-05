 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jury acquits Rock Valley man of attempted murder

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A jury has acquitted a Rock Valley, Iowa, man of attempted murder and other charges.

At the conclusion of a three-day trial in Sioux County District Court, jurors on Friday found Jaime Martinez Montiel, 40, not guilty of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

Jaime Martinez Montiel

Martinez Montiel was charged with striking another man who had stepped in front of his car during an argument on July 11 in the 1300 block of Main Street in Rock Valley. According to court documents, Martinez Montiel knocked Carlos Gutierrez Montelongo to the ground and then ran over him and drove away. When located later at his apartment, Martinez Montiel told police he had struck the other man with his car.

Martinez Montiel's attorney had filed notices that he acted in self-defense and defense of others.

