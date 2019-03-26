SIOUX CITY -- Jurors left the courtroom shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday to begin deciding whether Robert Mahoney is guilty of setting a fire that damaged a Sioux City apartment building and later led to a tenant's death.
Mahoney, 52, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree arson and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Feb. 4, 2018, fire that damaged several units at Central Apartment, 613 11th St., and injured Wanda Blake, who died three weeks later.
"He was bored and set a fire. He got mad and so he set a second fire. Wanda Blake would still be alive but for the fire the defendant started," Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis said in his closing arguments in Woodbury County District Court.
Loomis referred to trial testimony in which Mahoney had told police he was bored and started lighting papers on fire inside his apartment, using an aerosol can of bug spray and a lighter. After the first fire went out, he became angry and saturated a table full of papers with the bug spray and lit a second fire, which got out of control.
Firefighters responding to the blaze found Blake unconscious in a hallway, and she was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation. Blake, 51, died three weeks later at a Sioux City hospital after spending several days in intensive care before being released to a rehabilitation facility. An Iowa State Medical Examiner's autopsy listed the cause of death as homicide.
A medical examiner testified that blood clots that developed in Blake's legs traveled to her lungs, causing her death.
Public defender Billy Oyadare said Blake's death was a tragedy, but not a crime.
"There was no evil motive, there was no evil intent," he said in his closing argument.
Oyadare said doctors could not say whether Blake's blood clots were present prior to or after the fire, so prosecutors could not say that the fire led to her death.
"The death of Wanda Blake had nothing to do with the incident of Feb. 4, 2018," Oyadare said, calling Blake's death a bad coincidence.
Oyadare said Mahoney has long suffered from a long list of chronic mental illnesses, and he was having delusions that someone was after him for the two days prior to the fire. Oyadare pointed out that a psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution said that Mahoney set the fire impulsively and had no intent to cause harm.
Loomis said the defense offered only excuses for Mahoney's actions, but the evidence showed that Mahoney intentionally set the fire and it caused the medical issues that led to Blake's death.
"A tragedy and bad coincidence are just excuses to get out of criminal liability for his actions," Loomis said.