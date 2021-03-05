Jury begins deliberations in Dains murder case

Public defender Andrew Munger said he would not argue that Dains stole Smith's Ford Explorer that day. He did. But that's the only one of the four charges Dains faces that he's guilty of, Munger said.

Munger argued that Dains had permission to be in the home that night. His estranged wife, Erika Heberberger, who rented a room in the home, had allowed him to sleep there when she found him outside her door early that morning.

Munger also said Dains did not act with malice when striking Smith and that the fight after Smith confronted him was in the heat of the moment. Smith did die as a result of being struck by Dains, Munger said, and Dains has admitted that he hit Smith. But the medical examiner was not able to definitively say Smith died of strangulation.

Munger said jurors could find Dains guilty of the lesser offense of manslaughter, but not murder.

"You can hate Gary Dains for taking a life. You can think he is a terrible person. He did one of the worst things you can do in society," Munger said. "But that does not mean he murdered someone."

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Dains would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.