Jury begins deliberations in Dains murder case

SIOUX CITY -- Jurors have begun deliberating in the Gary Dains Jr. murder case.
District Judge Tod Deck dismissed them from courtroom at noon to decide if Dains is guilty of first-degree murder, commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary.
Dains, 46, of Carroll, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the July 16, 2019, beating and strangulation of Paul Smith, 65, in Smith's home at 314 20th St.
In his closing argument, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis said the two days of evidence and witness testimony showed that Dains had no right to be in the home when he was burglarizing it for the second time in eight days.
This time, Loomis said, Smith caught Dains in the act of breaking into the house, and Dains killed him. Loomis pointed to testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Michelle Catellier, who performed the autopsy, and said Smith died of blunt-force trauma to the face and head. She determined Smith had been struck at least four times, causing cuts and bruises to his face and brain. She also found that he had been strangled.
"Paul Smith deserves better than how his life ended, to be hit in the face and neck, to be strangled to death in his own home," Loomis said. "The defendant needs to be held accountable for what he did, held accountable for his actions."
Public defender Andrew Munger said he would not argue that Dains stole Smith's Ford Explorer that day. He did. But that's the only one of the four charges Dains faces that he's guilty of, Munger said.
Munger argued that Dains had permission to be in the home that night. His estranged wife, Erika Heberberger, who rented a room in the home, had allowed him to sleep there when she found him outside her door early that morning.
Munger also said Dains did not act with malice when striking Smith and that the fight after Smith confronted him was in the heat of the moment. Smith did die as a result of being struck by Dains, Munger said, and Dains has admitted that he hit Smith. But the medical examiner was not able to definitively say Smith died of strangulation.
Munger said jurors could find Dains guilty of the lesser offense of manslaughter, but not murder.
"You can hate Gary Dains for taking a life. You can think he is a terrible person. He did one of the worst things you can do in society," Munger said. "But that does not mean he murdered someone."
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Dains would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.